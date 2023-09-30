Eanes ISD superintendent defends plan to buy Teslas for police force

The new vehicles will cost taxpayers in Eanes ISD about $42,000 each. The ISD will recommend the plan on at a meeting Oct. 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — Eanes ISD is set to purchase nine new Teslas for its police force.

Eanes ISD superintendent Dr. Jeff Arnett announced the move in a Friday post on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, stating that of the two qualifying offers the district received, Tesla's provided the best value to taxpayers, clarifying that the new vehicles will not be luxury models.

"There were two qualifying offers that were submitted. And in evalutating those, Tesla was determined to be the best value for Eanes ISD taxpayers. And we can get those vehicles in 60 days," Arnett said in a corresponding video.

Arnett's post was in response to ire drawn by a number of parents, who expressed concern over the potential high costs of the new electric vehicles. Arnett elaborated in his post that the Teslas would cost taxpayers less than typical police units.

The new vehicles will cost taxpayers in Eanes ISD about $42,000 each. The ISD will recommend the plan at a meeting on Oct. 3.