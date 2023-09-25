The Art Institutes is closing all its campuses, including The Art Institute of Austin

All of The Art Institutes system's campuses will permanently close, effective on Sept. 30.

Students at The Art Institute of Austin in Bastrop – and all other campuses in The Art Institutes system – will soon have to find another way to complete their education.

The Art Institutes announced that it will permanently close the remainder of its campuses, effective Sept. 30. That includes The Art Institutes of Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, as well as four other schools.

The system did not provide an explanation for the closures in its announcement, but The New York Times reports that the system had suffered from low enrollment since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Other previous challenges included a $95 million settlement after fraud allegations in 2015 and a loss of accreditation that led to the closing of nearly 20 other locations in 2018.

The Times reports that according to the U.S. Department of Education, 1,700 students will be impacted by the system's decision to close its remaining campuses.

The Art Institutes said it will mail each current student five official copies of their transcripts, at no cost, on or after Oct. 1. The system said students who don't have current mailing addresses on file may experience a delay in receiving their transcripts or may not receive them at all during this "one and only mailing." Additionally, the system will mail 1098-T forms to all eligible students at the time of the Art Institutes' closure.

The system also said it is "working with numerous partners to facilitate student transfers" for those who wish to complete their education at another school.

If students require a replacement diploma, they can obtain one here. If a student needs assistance from the U.S. Department of Education, they can reach out here. The department's "Has Your School Closed?" webpage may also be useful.

Veterans may be eligible for partial or full restoration of their education benefits. Those students can learn about their options here.

Finally, to determine how these closures affect international students' visa status and remaining in the U.S., those students can contact the SEVP Response Center by email at SEVP@ice.dhs.gov or by phone at 1-800-892-4829 or 703-603-3400 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.