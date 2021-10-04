Armed intruder on St. Edward's University main campus, alert says

An alert was sent to St. Edward's University students Saturday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — An armed intruder is on the main campus of St. Edward's University, according to alerts sent out to students and posted on the university campus safety social media pages Saturday morning.

The first alert, sent around 9:50 a.m., states that an armed intruder is on the main campus and the appropriate personnel is responding. Anyone on campus is asked to immediately seek a secure location and await further instruction. Anyone off campus is asked to avoid the area.

#SEUAlert ARMED INTRUDER ON MAIN CAMPUS. The appropriate personnel are responding. Seek secure location if on campus. Avoid area if off campus. Continue to check SEU Campus Safety Twitter or Facebook (https://t.co/GdtUSfgiox) for incident updates. — SEU Campus Safety (@SEUSafety) April 10, 2021

A second alert sent at 10:15 a.m. advised that those on campus should continue to shelter in place and that a suspect was seen carrying a possible rifle, walking from a parking garage in the direction of the woods.

A third alert, sent just before 10:30 a.m., said the suspect was seen near Woodward Drive, going eastbound toward the direction of Interstate 35.

Both the university's police department and the Austin Police Department are responding.

SEU Alert: Continue shelter in place. Dark-skinned male, possibly Hisp, shaggy brown hair, wearing white t-shirt, brown shorts, thin build, seen carrying long object, possibly rifle along Woodward Drive eastbound twd direction of I-35. UPD and APD responding. Continue to monitor. — SEU Campus Safety (@SEUSafety) April 10, 2021

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.