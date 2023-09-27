Daymond John, Kendra Scott from 'Shark Tank' surprise students at Austin elementary school

The third through fifth graders at Campbell Elementary School got to hear from the "Sharks" about their entrepreneurial journeys and ask them anything.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of students at Campbell Elementary in East Austin got the surprise of their lives on Wednesday morning when two investors from ABC show “Shark Tank” walked into their school library.

Daymond John, the founder of FUBU and an investor on "Shark Tank," and Kendra Scott, the founder and executive chairwoman of Kendra Scott LLC and a guest investor on "Shark Tank," surprised the third through fifth graders to talk to them about their entrepreneurial journeys, as well as their time on the show.

“I think that it is our job, when we can, to be able to pass that information on and be able to give back because that's how we got here,” John said.

John read his children’s book, "Little Daymond Learns to Earn," to the students to teach them about earning and being an entrepreneur. The students were also able to ask the "sharks" any questions – and one had quite the loaded question for them.

“If you don’t mind me asking, what is your net worth?” a Campbell Elementary student asked.

“I think that 'Shark Tank' is working when a young man says, 'Excuse me, what’s your net worth?’ And that’s pretty powerful,” John said.

Scott and John came together during her time on "Shark Tank" as guest sharks and found they have some similarities.

“We obviously became great friends on 'Shark Tank,' but I think we both measure success in being able to do good and to make a positive impact, especially on the youth,” Scott said.

The goal of the visit to Campbell was to inspire these future leaders and invest in them.

“I hope that today, they could just see a little bit of themselves in maybe Daymond and I and go, ‘You know what? They did it. Maybe I can do it, too,’” Scott said.

The sharks also presented the school with a $5,000 donation to go toward its literacy program. The money will help pay for library books, library furniture, tutors and more.

Melia Masumoto on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram