AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD leaders are trying to figure out what to do for the rest of the semester now that school is online indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday night, the AISD Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting. The board is expected to pass several resolutions.

RELATED:

As many Central Texas school districts turn to online learning, Austin ISD parents explain their routines

Austin ISD to close all schools indefinitely amid coronavirus pandemic

What parents can expect when online learning starts

The first would allow the district to keep paying employees while schools are shut down.

The second would change the grading and graduation requirements for AISD students. Instead of a letter grade, they would score either "pass" or "incomplete" for classes this Spring 2020 semester.

The third resolution would allow teachers' and administrators' annual evaluation requirements to be waived.

This story will be updated based on what AISD leaders decide.

WATCH: Central Texas students go back to school – virtually

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: