AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD leaders are trying to figure out what to do for the rest of the semester now that school is online indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday night, the AISD Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting. The board is expected to pass several resolutions.
RELATED:
As many Central Texas school districts turn to online learning, Austin ISD parents explain their routines
Austin ISD to close all schools indefinitely amid coronavirus pandemic
What parents can expect when online learning starts
The first would allow the district to keep paying employees while schools are shut down.
The second would change the grading and graduation requirements for AISD students. Instead of a letter grade, they would score either "pass" or "incomplete" for classes this Spring 2020 semester.
The third resolution would allow teachers' and administrators' annual evaluation requirements to be waived.
This story will be updated based on what AISD leaders decide.
WATCH: Central Texas students go back to school – virtually
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- St. David's HealthCare launches 'HeroCare' to show support for medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic
- Gov. Abbott announces Care.com initiative to increase in-home child care for frontline workers
- The Texas Workforce Commission spoke with employers during a webinar. We listened to the call.
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- What KVUE employees have done to stay entertained while working from home
- Austin developer turns to tech to fight COVID-19
- Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Travis, Hays, Fayette and Caldwell counties report rising numbers
- Round Rock ISD food services employee tests positive for coronavirus
- SAFE Alliance, Texas Advocacy Project taking calls for those facing family violence while staying home
- Pflugerville companies turn to 3D printing to make needed protective equipment