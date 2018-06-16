AUSTIN - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas handed out several hundred thousand dollars in scholarships to more than 100 high school students.

This was part of its annual Promising Futures Scholarship Ceremony, which took place at the ACC Eastview Campus on Saturday Morning.

Students from Travis, Williamson, and Hays County walked across the stage to receive their scholarships. Graduating seniors were awarded up to $4,000 each to continue their education and those who are still in high school were promised scholarship money when they graduated.

"When we put that metal around their neck and say this is our promise that you will finish this journey and when you do we'll be there to award you with a scholarship," said Brent Fields, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas. "I think it just changes the game for a lot of students to know that there's already an investment in them and their future.”

In all, the program awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to students and the students said they were grateful.

“It means a lot because growing up I struggled a lot and it means a lot to have someone to help you there and push me forward to where I need to be,” said Dedra Hardeman, a recipient.

“It means that I’m finally done and I’ve finally achieved all my dreams and goals and I can finally start freedom and becoming an adult,” said Lizeth Versalles, a recipient.

Over the years, Fields said the program has awarded over $5 million to more than 2,500 Littles.

KVUE President & General Manager Kristie Gonzales was the keynote speaker. Gonzales shared how having a mentor changed her life for the better and inspired her to dream big.

© 2018 KVUE