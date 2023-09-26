Austin ISD receives final, negotiated proposal from TEA ahead of Tuesday night vote

The district is asking any community members who wish to share their thoughts on the final proposal to reach out before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD (AISD) has received a final, negotiated proposal from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) regarding the agency's investigation into the district's special education ahead of an expected vote Tuesday night.

In a letter to the AISD community sent Tuesday morning, Arati Signh, president of the AISD Board of Trustees, said that the district received the final proposal from the TEA Monday night. Now the board is hoping to give the community the opportunity to review the latest proposal ahead of the special board voting meeting scheduled for Tuesday night.

Key changes that the board will consider at the meeting include:

Adding a 10-day period to allow AISD to address areas of concern identified by the TEA

Adjusting the required accounting of minutes spent discussing “student outcomes” and special education monitoring from every meeting to a 3-month rolling time frame

Clarifying requirements for high-quality special education instruction and interventions at all campuses

Excluding closed sessions from the calculation of time spent discussing “student outcomes” and special education monitoring

The board is asking anyone in the community who would like to share their thoughts on the TEA's final proposal to call 512-414-0130 before 3 p.m. Tuesday either to record their comments over the phone or to sign up to speak in person at the meeting.

"The Austin ISD Board recognizes that the administration has taken significant steps to reduce the evaluation backlog, provide training for teachers on all campuses and infuse an additional $30 million into Special Education, and we look forward to continuing to transform Special Education for our students," Singh said in the letter.

AISD had initially planned to vote on the TEA's alternative plan to a full conservatorship last week, but the board decided to table the vote until Tuesday. The district has a Sept. 29 deadline to make a decision.

Tuesday's special board voting meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.