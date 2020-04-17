AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on April 9.

Austin Independent School District has announced four teachers as the district's 2020 Teachers of the Year for elementary and secondary schools.

The four teachers honored with the award are Sandy Chilton from Uphaus Early Childhood Center, Emily Galindo Placette from Wooten Elementary School, Liliana Barrientos from Mendez Middle School and Armin Salek from Akins High School.

"This semester has been a difficult one, and it has given our teachers and students a chance to demonstrate their genius in different ways," Superintendent Paul Cruz said. "During this time, it's more important than ever to recognize our teachers for their hard work and heart work in preparing our students for college, career and life."

Chilton is a kindergarten teacher and is in her 14th year of teaching. According to AISD, Chilton believes her most significant contribution to education is creating a positive connection between schools and families.

Placette is a bilingual kindergarten teacher in her ninth year of teaching. AISD said Placette believes that public, equitable education is a right for every child.

Barrientos is a seventh grade English Language Arts teacher and is in her seventh year of teaching. Barrientos oversaw the implementation of research-based instructional practices in classrooms, according to AISD.

Salek is a high school law teacher in his fifth year of teaching. According to AISD, Salek transitioned from being a lawyer to a teacher to help provide opportunities to students.

Austin ISD said being named a Teacher of the Year is one of the highest honors and AISD educator can receive.

