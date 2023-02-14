Austin Community College offering 50% discount for lineworker program

The six-week "Lineworker Certificate Program" provides hands-on experience and training in the utility industry, according to ACC.

AUSTIN, Texas — In response to the recent winter storm and subsequent widespread power outages, Austin Community College (ACC) is offering a major discount for its lineworker program.

During a board meeting Monday, ACC administration announced the college will offer a 50% discount on its lineworker program. The six-week "Lineworker Certificate Program" provides hands-on experience and training in the utility industry, according to ACC.

“Coming to ACC and going through this program will get your foot in the door. Versus someone who basically put their application directly to the utility. That's what the utility are looking for. They're looking for people who have that basic information, that basic knowledge," said Ray Cook, an instructor for ACC's lineworker program.

According to ACC, as the workforce ages and Central Texas continues to experience growth, the shortage of lineworkers also continues to grow. ACC said the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that demand for lineworkers will grow more than 8% over the next four years.

On the lineworker program's page, ACC states that the median salary for lineworkers is $67,064, with new workers starting around $44,639. Highly experienced workers can earn up to $100,312, according to ACC.

The page also states that there are more than 100 annual job openings for lineworkers.

ACC said registration is now open for the next cohort that begins in April, and the college will expand and add additional offerings as needed.

ACC began offering a 50% discount on select high-demand fast-track programs in December 2020 to "upskill and reskill the Texas workforce in high-demand careers." Learn more at austincc.edu/fasttrack.

