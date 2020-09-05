AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in custody after an hours-long SWAT situation that happened on May 9.

The Austin Police Department said the incident happened in northwest Austin near Duval Road, MoPac Expressway and U.S. 183.

Officers were called to the 11700 block of Santa Cruz Drive in regard to a family disturbance. At 11:11 p.m., the APD said the department's helicopter responded as well to assist officers.

Later, the SWAT team with the Austin PD was called to the neighborhood when a person with a gun barricaded themselves inside the home.

Just after 2 a.m., the barricaded person was taken into custody without any issues. Officers stayed at the scene for some time in order to continue investigating the incident.

