Austin police investigating suspicious death on East 7th Street

In a press briefing, the APD stated that they were "early in investigation process" and can not provide any further details.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on East 7th Street on Sunday in the early morning hours.

According to APD officers, at around 5 a.m. in the 600 block of East 7th Street, an officer reported hearing gunshots nearby. When the officer went to the intersection of East 7th Street and Interstate Highway 35, the officer discovered a man had been shot in the chest.

The man was later transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In a press briefing, the APD stated that they were "early in investigation process" and can not provide any further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.