AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in a critical condition on Wednesday night after a stabbing in northwest Austin.

By Thursday, police arrested 21-year-old suspect Ryan Patrick Jenkins under an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. near the 9400 block of Anderson Mill Road, west of the Pond Springs Road intersection.

The stabbing happened after a fight at a bus stop, police said. One person was detained.

The victim was transported to a local trauma facility with life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said. On Thursday, police said his injuries turned out to be non-life-threatening.

