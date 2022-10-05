Police: Woman arrested after taking stolen yacht for a joyride in Galveston

Police say they are not sure how she got the keys to the yacht but they say it was short trip.

GALVESTON, Texas — A Webster woman was arrested after police said she went joyriding in a stolen 52-foot yacht on Monday.

It happened around 11 a.m. when police said they responded to a call that the 52-foot Jefferson Monticello motor yacht “Loyalty” sailed away from its berth in the 6100 block of Heard’s Lane.

Galveston police said the woman somehow got on board the yacht and took it out on Offatts Bayou. The vessel was recently listed for sale for just under $170,000.

Police said they requested help locating the yacht from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies reported at about 1 p.m. that “Loyalty” had been located, moored to a pier at 7509 Broadway, police said.

Police tracked down the suspect, now identified as Renee Waguespack, who was still onboard the yacht.

She is charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance after they found 4 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine on her, police said.

Police said they are not sure how she got the keys to the yacht.

She remains in the Galveston County Jail.