Report: Rapper SpotemGottem arrested trying to flee Miami police on jet ski

MIAMI — Rapper SpotemGottem was arrested over the weekend on firearms charges and reckless operation of boat, according to several South Florida media reports.

The 20-year-old Jacksonville native, whose real name is Nehemiah Harden, was riding a jet ski near Miami Marine Stadium, according to a report on NBC's WTVJ-TV, Miami. Officers patrolling the area turned on their lights and sirens trying to pull Harden over, but the rapper sped away, the report states. Police eventually stopped him and made the arrest.

His charges include reckless operation of a boat, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault, the report states.

In September 2021, Harden was shot in the hip while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami in a Dodge Charger. Another vehicle pulled alongside his and opened fire striking it 22 times. A passenger in the backseat was shot in both legs.

In July 2021, Harden was arrested in an Aventura hotel room after being accused of an assault involving a deadly weapon in South Beach.