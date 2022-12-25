Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos

All officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave according to the SMPD's policy.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police.

At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.

The caller further detailed to the dispatcher that Lobo had assaulted a person within the apartment.

Once on the scene, police found Lobo outside of the apartment with a child in his arms. According to reports, Lobo had handed the child to the person who had called the police and drew a handgun.

When police saw the gun, officers shot Lobo, the report stated.

Lobo was later transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital, where he was pronounced dead within the hospital.

The Texas Rangers were later called to the scene and are investigating the shooting in addition to the SMPD's Criminal Investigations Division and the Office of Professional Conduct.

All officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave according to the SMPD's policy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.