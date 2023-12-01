One transported to hospital after incident in Downtown Austin

The APD previously reported incorrectly that it was a shoot/stab call.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital late Thursday morning after a medical call, which the Austin Police Department previously reported incorrectly was shoot-stab call.

The APD first reported the incident around 10:57 a.m. from the area of West 10th and Nueces streets.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, one person was transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

By 1:08 p.m., the APD issued a correction after further investigation stating that the incident was actually a medical call and not a shooting or stabbing incident.

Roadways in the area have since been reopened.