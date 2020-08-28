Police: Kidnapping victim jumps onto Texas highway from semi to escape her captors

Police are looking for a green semi with a white stripe that is reportedly occupied by three men and another female, who is believed to possibly be in grave danger.

CISCO, Texas — Police in Texas are looking for three men in a semi after a female said she jumped out of the truck after being kidnapped.

The Cisco Police Department said officers responded to the report of a seriously injured woman near a truck stop Wednesday night. She told police she had been kidnapped in El Paso, about 500 miles west of Cisco, and was injured when she jumped from the 18-wheeler.

She was treated for her injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police say the semi is described as having a green cab with a white stripe. It was pulling a white, box-type trailer.

There were reportedly two Cuban males and a white male in the tractor and another female was in the truck who may be in grave danger, police said. Investigators believe the men intended to use the women in sex trafficking operations.

Police broadcast information about the semi and its occupants statewide Wednesday night, but a day later, no contact with the truck had been reported. Police said they had reviewed traffic cameras in the area, but no photos of the semi have been released.