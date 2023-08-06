Registered sex offender arrested for child sex trafficking in Kyle

Diego Alejandro Cortez has been charged with child trafficking to engage in sexual conduct and harboring a runaway child.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editorial Note: The video is about a Hays County woman dealing with fraud while buying a home, and doesn't concern this story.

A 24-year-old man from San Antonio was arrested in Kyle on Sunday in connection with a case involving a 10-year-old runaway.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office said Diego Alejandro Cortez enticed a 10-year-old girl to leave her residence in San Antonio to travel with him to Kyle. Deputies initially believed the girl was still in San Antonio but later discovered that the the girl traveled back to Kyle with Cortez.

Deputies located a White 2022 Volkswagen leaving the area and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, identifying Cortez as the driver.

Cortez was discovered to be a registered sex offender from San Antonio and was charged with a felony charge of child trafficking to engage in sexual conduct and a misdemeanor charge of harboring a runaway child. His cumulative bond is set at $300,000.

Through follow up interviews after the arrest, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office determined that Cortez had sexual intercourse with the missing juvenile on multiple occasions, as well as other children in and around the San Antonio area.

Investigators also discovered that Cortez frequently met his potential victims online, through the social media outlet Snapchat, and would portray himself as a young teen. He was known to use the Snapchat profile names "Dfordiegs" and "Slowbass4367."

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying other children that may have been victims of Cortez.

Cortez is being held at the Hays County Public Safety Building.