SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead Saturday near Veterans Park.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 10:42 a.m. to the area of 320 Mariposa Street after receiving reports of a deceased person found in a nearby drainage creek.

Police also found the man's campsite about 30 feet away and said he had two stab wounds to his upper torso.

San Marcos police have not yet released his identity as they wait to notify next of kin.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with more information to contact them at 512-754-2202.

