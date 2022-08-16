Video captured the moment the 16-year-old driver and three passengers ages 15, 13 and 12 attempted to flee.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Three teenagers and a 12-year-old were taken into custody after ramming a stolen Hyundai into a Whitehall police cruiser on Monday.

A release from the Whitehall Division of Police states an officer followed a 2018 Hyundai Elantra into the Turkey Hill gas station on South Hamilton Road around 8 p.m.

Three police cruisers then blocked in the Hyundai to prevent it from leaving. The driver, who police said was 16-years-old, rammed into the police cruiser and a another person's car in an attempt to escape.

Officers successfully pinned the Hyundai against the other car.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was 16 years old and the other juveniles, ages 12, 13 and 15, were passengers.

Police said the 16-year-old was smiling and laughing when officers pulled him from the vehicle.

“It seems these juveniles are not concerned with the ramifications to their actions and they think this is funny,” stated Chief Mike Crispen.

Police said the Hyundai was reported stolen out of Grove City where officers recently attempted to stop the vehicle, but could not.

“Unfortunately this has become all too common in Franklin County and the greater Columbus area,” Deputy Chief Dan Kelso said.

The same group of juveniles is suspected of stealing another car earlier in the day, according to police.