NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels police department is seeking a man accused of multiple crimes, including killing a woman in a crash while evading police and holding another woman at knifepoint to steal her vehicle.

On Wednesday at 8 a.m., New Braunfels police were notified by a San Antonio company that one of their work trucks had been stolen and they had tracked it down to an apartment complex on West County Line Road in New Braunfels. When police responded to that location, they said the truck driver fled the apartment at a high rate of speed, later running a stop sign and colliding with another vehicle. The driver, 39-year-old Amber Rachelle Williams of New Braunfels, was killed.

Immediately after the crash, police said suspect Austin Taylor Meade, 26, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, exited the truck and fled on foot into Fischer Park. There, it is believed he flagged down another driver for a ride. Police said a female driver voluntarily gave him a ride to her home on Blazewood Drive, where he allegedly threatened her with a kitchen knife and stole the keys to her vehicle.

Police said Meade then fled in her 2012 Kia Forte with license plate number DT6-R476 and a pink sticker on the back windshield. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and white T-shirt. Anyone with more information about the suspect or whereabouts of the Kia Forte is asked to call 911.

Meade is charged with first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $1,000,000. He is being considered as armed and dangerous.

