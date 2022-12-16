Man dies weeks after October stabbing near Riverside Drive

The man was pronounced dead on Dec. 10 after being stabbed in the leg on Oct. 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has died several weeks after he was reportedly stabbed near Wickersham Lane and Riverside Drive in Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, 39-year-old Anthony Thomas was found bleeding from his leg at a bus stop in the area. Offices applied a tourniquet and Thomas was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 10.

Based on their investigation, police believe Thomas was stabbed by another person during an altercation involving drugs. A person of interest has been identified but no further details have been released.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the police at 512-974-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 could be provided for information that leads to an arrest.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 69th homicide of 2022.