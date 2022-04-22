x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Luling man arrested in connection with deadly road rage incident

Police said the suspect fled the scene but eventually turned himself in.

LOCKHART, Texas — The Lockhart Police Department has arrested a man linked to a fatal stabbing and road rage incident on Thursday.

Joseph Anderson III, 56, of Luling, has been charged with murder after the incident, which took place around 8:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of State Park Road.

Upon arrival, police found a 56-year-old that had been stabbed in the chest during the incident, allegedly involving Anderson. The victim was taken to Seton Hospital in Kyle, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said Anderson fled the scene of the crime but later turned himself in. He was booked in the Caldwell County Jail with a $750,000 bond.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIST: These emergency supplies qualify for tax exemption from April 23-25

Worker fatally injured after Austin contractor ordered them to return to collapsed trench, OSHA says

Austin has 33 food deserts. Local leaders are working to find solutions

More Videos

In Other News

Man charged with murder in case of missing Georgetown auto shop owner takes plea deal