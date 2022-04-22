Luling man arrested in connection with deadly road rage incident

Police said the suspect fled the scene but eventually turned himself in.

LOCKHART, Texas — The Lockhart Police Department has arrested a man linked to a fatal stabbing and road rage incident on Thursday.

Joseph Anderson III, 56, of Luling, has been charged with murder after the incident, which took place around 8:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of State Park Road.

Upon arrival, police found a 56-year-old that had been stabbed in the chest during the incident, allegedly involving Anderson. The victim was taken to Seton Hospital in Kyle, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said Anderson fled the scene of the crime but later turned himself in. He was booked in the Caldwell County Jail with a $750,000 bond.