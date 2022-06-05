The 25-year-old attacker has been identified as Tyler McElhenny of Lizella.

LIZELLA, Ga. — A Bibb County couple is recovering from a scary situation Thursday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a naked man attacked a woman while she was mowing her lawn.

"I wouldn't want to walk through the woods with clothes on, much less naked. It's scary, especially with my wife being at home with me not here," said Ken Burns.

Burns has lived in the neighborhood on Trophy Place with his wife for about five years. He says it's normally quiet and they feel safe.

"She goes out every night with her three dogs, walks around the block after dark. Real unusual -- all the neighbors know each other. It's usually quiet back here," said Burns.

Thursday evening, his neighbors experienced a scary situation.

Bibb investigators say a 67-year-old woman was cutting her grass on a riding lawnmower when a naked man, 25-year-old Tyler McElhenny, tackled her off the mower.

"Trying to take her clothes off... her husband came out, and supposedly -- I wasn't here -- he shot him," Burns described.

The woman's husband tried to pull the man off his wife, but the man attacked him as well and then tried to go after his wife again. That's when the husband got a gun and shot the attacker.

"We're all packing -- even her -- so if somebody comes in the house, we have ways to protect ourselves," said Burns.

The woman was taken to Piedmont Macon Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition. The husband had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

McElhenny was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he later died.