Lee County woman admits to killing roommate, officials say

The victim was found dead with stab wounds to his chest on County Road 306 near Blue, Texas.

LEE COUNTY, Texas — A Lee County woman has admitted to stabbing her roommate after a man was found dead in rural Lee County, officials said Wednesday.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office first received reports of the incident on Saturday around midnight after someone reported that a man was lying on the roadway of County Road 306 around Blue, Texas. Medics were then dispatched and determined that the man was dead with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

Officials said the investigation was stalled for a period of time because the victim's identity was not known. On Monday, the Travis County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and obtained fingerprints. Via a national database, a match was found on Tuesday and he was identified as 34-year-old Christopher Michael Gonzales.

The sheriff's office said it identified the suspect as 41-year-old Jennifer Redden Kramer. During her interview, officials said she confessed to the killing and evidence was then collected.

Kramer, of Blue, was arrested and charged with murder. She is being held in the Lee County Jail with bonds totaling $350,000.