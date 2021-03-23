'Didn't surprise me he was the first one there': What we know about fallen Boulder Officer Eric Talley

The 11-year Boulder Police veteran was killed during an active shooter situation at a King Soopers Monday.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Officer Eric Talley was among the 10 people who lost their lives due to an active shooting situation at a King Soopers Monday afternoon.

Talley, 51, has been with the Boulder Police Department (BPD) since 2010.

Talley was the first officer on the scene at the grocery store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, where he was fatally shot, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a news conference late Monday.

Homer Talley, Eric Talley's father, said he was a father of seven children, the oldest of whom is age 20.

“Didn’t surprise me he was the first one there…” Homer Talley told 9NEWS.

Eric Talley was 40 when he started with the police force, his father said, and he was working to become a drone operator because he thought it would be safer.

“He had a great sense of humor, he was a prankster,” Homer Talley said. “He loved his family more than anything."

Eric Talley is the sixth Boulder officer killed in the line of duty.

The last Boulder officer killed in the line of duty was Ofcr. Beth Haynes in 1994. Haynes, who was 26 at the time of her death, was responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Eric Talley was one of three Boulder officers who rescued a family of ducklings and their mother from a drainage ditch in South Boulder in June 2013, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.

"Boulder police Officer Eric Talley waded into the calf-deep water to try and round up the ducks himself," the article says.

Several metro area law enforcement agencies held a procession following the shooting Monday, and first responders mourned Eric Talley's loss on Twitter.

BPD said one suspect was taken into custody, BPD said. That person was injured in the incident and is being treated.

Any witnesses are asked to call BPD at 303-441-3333.