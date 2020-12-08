Fresh Plus grocery store vandalized after customer was asked to cover his face, manager says

The store manager told KVUE the person was throwing soda bottles through the windows from outside.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after reports of vandalism and criminal mischief at the Fresh Plus grocery store on 43rd Street on Wednesday morning.

The store manager told KVUE a customer that appeared to be already agitated entered the store around 10 a.m. The manager said the person had been causing trouble over the past few days, and they had asked him to cover his face.

Employees said the man eventually began throwing soda bottles through the windows from the outside. By Wednesday afternoon, employees had boarded up the doors outside the store.

