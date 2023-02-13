Austin police looking to identify fourth suspect in October murder of 18-year-old

AUSTIN, Texas — Detectives with the Austin Police Department (APD) are asking for the community's help in identifying a fourth suspect believed to be involved with a North Austin murder on Oct. 22, 2022.
Police said the suspect is believed to have connections with 18-year-old Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, who has already been arrested in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson. This fourth suspect may frequent the North Austin and Round Rock area, according to police.
The suspect, pictured below, was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, white shoes and a NASA sweatshirt with a large image of a space shuttle launch on the back.
On Jan. 3, APD officers arrested Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja and a 17-year-old who was 16 at the time of Andrew Clayton Johnson's murder. The two were arrested in separate locations.
Castilleja is charged with capital murder and the 17-year-old is charged with second-degree felony criminal conspiracy. The 17-year-old was released on house arrest one day after his arrest.
On Jan. 23, APD and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a juvenile allegedly involved in the case in East Austin. He was booked into Gardner Betts Juvenile Justice Center on a capital murder charge.
Officers responded to a crash at a McDonald's located off 5762 N. Mopac Expressway at 12:35 a.m. on Oct. 22. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a vehicle had hit a pole near McDonald's.
The driver, identified as Johnson, was inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. APD said he died at the scene.
According to court documents, officials believe the death is related to a robbery over marijuana.
Anyone with information about the fourth suspect should contact the APD Homicide unit at 512-974-8477. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers online or by calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest.