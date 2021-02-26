Former Fort Hood sergeant pleads guilty in plot to fatally poison his wife

Staff Sgt. Lesly Lindor tried to acquire toxin from a puffer fish to use as a weapon in the months before his wife's death, according to an Army Times report.

FORT HOOD, Texas — A former Fort Hood Staff Sgt. pleaded guilty to murder in September for the death of his wife in Harker Heights, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist Jeffrey Castro said Lesly Lindor pleaded guilty to murder, attempted premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, disobeying a warrant officer and stalking.

A military judge sentenced him to life in prison. As part of his plea agreement, he won't have to serve more than 70 years. He was also dishonorably discharged, Castro said.

According to a report in the Army Times in March 2021, Lindor tried to acquire toxin from a puffer fish to use as a weapon months before his 34-year-old wife, Rachelle Lindor, died in 2018.

Lindor was an agent with the Army's Criminal Investigation Command. He was placed on administrative leave for one month after his wife's death, removed from CID and put into support unit, said CID spokesperson Chris Grey.