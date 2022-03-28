Felony charges await two people involved in Marble Falls police shooting

An attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase which then escalated into a shooting involving officers.

LLANO COUNTY, Texas — Two people are in jail awaiting felony charges after their alleged involvement in a shootout with police in Llano County late Sunday night.

According to authorities, Zachary David Williams, 34, was flagged for a traffic stop by a Llano County Sheriff’s deputy but Williams ignored the deputy and instead sped up while going east on Highway 71.

That sparked a chase that included officers from Sunrise Beach and Marble Falls. MFPD successfully spiked Williams’ tires but his car managed to continue moving slowly along Highway 281.

While Williams’ was still driving, shots began coming from the car, which struck a Llano County patrol unit. At that point, according to officials, Williams turned into a driveway and left the car and started shooting directly at a Llano County deputy who then shot back and struck Williams once.

Williams was subdued and taken to Dell Seton Hospital for evaluation.

Brianna Denise Cagley, 23, was in the car and was also taken to the hospital for an undisclosed medical issue before being released and booked into Llano County Jail.

No officers were injured during the incident.