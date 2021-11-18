'Please don’t do that, Momma' | Katy family still grieving woman who died from silicone butt injections

Marja McClendon was 38 when she came to Houston to get silicone injections. She died a few days later. The woman who did this is charged with manslaughter.

KATY, Texas — Deshonna Arnold has spent three years trying to come to grips with the loss of her sister, 38-year-old Marja McClendon.

“We’re still in shock... all of this is still like unreal to me.” Deshonna said from her Katy home.

She describes her late sister as a “courageous, bold, self-type of person."

Marja flew to Houston from St. Louis in April of 2018.

Her niece Deleha remembers her aunt’s excitement.

“We like, 'Ok we love you, too. But why are you really here?'”

Her family had no idea she was planning to get slicone injections in her buttock from someone unlicensed and “underground.”

“She didn’t call me ahead of time because she knew what I was going to say," Deshonna said.

Deshonna says Marja was hospitalized in Houston, but flew back to St. Louis, and was hospitalized there.

Marja's now 16-year-old son Michael remembers how her health quickly deteriorated.

“She was sick. She wasn’t talking good," Michael said.

A few days later, the injections had killed her and Michael blamed himself.

“I said, ‘Momma, please don’t do that Momma. She still went," he said, sobbing.

On Wednesday, Marja’s family finally felt some justice when the woman accused of administering the fatal injections was arrested.

Lisa Fernandez, 47, is charged with manslaughter. Investigators say she wasn't licensed, obtained the silicone illegally and was giving the injections in her Houston apartment.

“We finally can breathe a little bit… inhale, exhale," Deshonna said.

They want to warn others about the dangers of procedures like these.

“We want to make sure this does not happen to anyone else.”

And remember the woman who brought them so much.

“We will forever miss her.”

But no bond, no sentence, nothing can be enough to bring Marja back.

“She took my mom from me. She took my mother… you only get one mom.”