San Marcos man accused of sexual assault nearly 20 years ago arrested in Florida

Advanced DNA testing led to the arrest of a man who allegedly broke into a woman's bedroom and sexually assaulted her in 2004.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A San Marcos man was arrested earlier this week in connection to a cold case from 2004.

According to officials, San Marcos police responded to a call on Oct. 9, 2004, about a man breaking into a woman's home and sexually assaulting her. The man took off before officers arrived and the woman told police she didn't see the man's face since it was covered.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Seguin where evidence and DNA were collected and sent off for testing. Years later, officials learned the woman was still interested in prosecuting the person, which led to advanced DNA testing. In March 2023, the testing led to Rodriguez being identified as the suspect.

The Texas Rangers and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Florida were able to get a sample of Rodriguez's DNA, which matched the DNA obtained in 2004.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and taken to jail in Tampa. Authorities say Rodriguez is awaiting extradition to Texas.

"I hope the victim can begin healing knowing that the man who committed this gruesome crime is behind bars," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Since the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) assistance began, nine successful leads have been generated with the SAKI program, which includes the 2004 cold case out of San Marcos.