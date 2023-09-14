Attorneys present arguments on whether trial for Austin PD officer Christopher Taylor should be moved out of Travis County

Taylor faces a murder charge for the 2020 death of Michael Ramos.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Prosecuting and defense attorneys in the case of Austin Police Department officer Christopher Taylor presented arguments Thursday on whether his trial should be moved out of Travis County. That's according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Taylor faces a murder charge for the 2020 death of Michael Ramos. Taylor shot Ramos while responding to a call about an armed man doing drugs in a car. When officers arrived, they found Ramos, who they say wasn't being compliant.

Officers shot Ramos with a bean bag round before he tried to drive away. That's when Taylor fired, killing Ramos.

Police never found a weapon on Ramos nor in his car.

In July, the KVUE Defenders obtained a "change of venue" motion regarding Taylor's trial. That came after the first attempt at a trial in May resulted in a mistrial. Some of the main problems were widespread knowledge about the case and flyers about the case that were left on the cars of potential jurors.

The presiding judge on Thursday said she would make a decision about the trial venue on Friday. A legal expert told the Statesman that trials have rarely been moved out of Travis County.

To learn more, read the Statesman's full report.