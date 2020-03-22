CEDAR PARK, Texas — A suspect has been charged with murder after a shooting that took place in Cedar Park on Sunday morning.

Cedar Park police took 37-year-old Kelly Lawrence Schernik into custody after responding to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block on Bindon Drive at approximately 5:45 a.m.

Kelly Lawrence Schernik, 37

Austin Police Department

Upon arrivals, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim, Jason Sean Robinson, was transported to a hospital and died on the morning of March 25, according to police.

Cedar Park police said it appears as though Schernik and the victim knew each other prior to the shooting.

After an autopsy on Thursday, Schernik was charged with murder. He is being held at the Travis County jail on a $250,000 bond.

WATCH: Hutto police officer involved in convenience store shooting

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Fayette County confirms first positive case

Elgin teen found dead at Taylor hospital in apparent shooting

Foodies create Restaurant Bingo to support local eateries during new coronavirus rules

New City of Austin order requires grocery stores, pharmacies to enforce social distancing

Need a job? These Austin-area stores, other businesses are hiring right now