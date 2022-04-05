Stabbing at Belton High School was seen on video, affidavit says

An arrest affidavit says police obtained video that shows Caysen Allison stab Joe Ramirez in the bathroom.

BELTON, Texas — Video footage obtained by Belton police shows the student who later died at the hospital was stabbed multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by 6 News Friday.

Police arrived at Belton High school a little before 10 a.m. Tuesday to find life saving measures were being performed on the student, Jose "Joe" Ramirez Jr., 18, according to the affidavit. Police initially observed large puncture wounds to his chest.

Once he arrived at the hospital, police saw he had also been stabbed in the chest, back, legs and arm, the affidavit says.

Witnesses at the school told police the suspect, Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, had stabbed Ramirez during a fight in the bathroom. Police later obtained video that showed Allison stab Ramirez before the video abruptly comes to an end, according to the affidavit.

Allison left the school but was arrested at his home around 10:06 a.m. The affidavit says he was taken to the police department where he gave police a sworn statement after being read his rights and waiving them, the affidavit states.

Allison told police he stabbed Ramirez once during the fight. Police found a folding knife at his home covered in what they suspected was blood, according to the affidavit.

Allison was charged with murder with his bond set at one million dollars. 6 News went to Allison's home Thursday to see if a family member would speak with us but a woman in the home only told us "no comment."

Ramirez's death sparked an outpouring of support for his family with a GoFundMe page that as of Friday morning had raised more than $41,000.

Belton ISD closed the high school through the rest of the week. Classes were set to resume on Monday.