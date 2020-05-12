Drugs seized in Downtown Austin traffic stop leads to drug bust at home near elementary school

The investigation dismantled a poly-drug distribution cell, which was based out of a residence located directly across the street from Wooten Elementary School.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video is in regard to another drug bust announced on the same day.

A two-day collaborative operation between the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Texas Highway Patrol (THP) and the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has led to five arrests stemming from a drug bust.

The three agencies "conducted multiple enforcement operations connected to a criminal interdiction traffic stop within the Capitol Complex area," DPS said in a press release.

As a result of the operation, authorities seized 12.88 pounds of marijuana, 261 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of Fentanyl, 42.24 grams of cocaine, 24 units of LSD, 749.99 grams of THC edibles, 287.18 grams of Adderall pills, 131.25 grams of Xanax pills, 28.06 grams of Hydrocodone pills and approximately $9,230.

Officials said the investigation "dismantled a poly-drug distribution cell," which was located at a residence across the street from Wooten Elementary School in Austin.

Five people were arrested as a result of the drug operation, including:

Scott Thomas, 50, of Bastrop, Texas. He was arrested on multiple felony drug possession and distribution charges.

Jennifer Lynn Whitehead, 37, of Austin, Texas. She was arrested on multiple felony drug possession and distribution charges.

Sharon Rawlings, 65, of Austin, Texas. She was arrested on multiple felony drug possession and distribution charges.

Shelly Robinson, 68, of Katy, Texas. She was arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges.

Craig Corbitt, 37, of Austin, Texas. He was arrested on a probation violation warrant stemming from drug and weapons violations.

All five suspects were booked into the Travis County Jail.