Austin police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin

The incident occurred near North Interstate 35 and St. John's Avenue.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in northeast Austin.

Police said at approximately 5:39 a.m. Saturday, APD received a shots fired call located near the 7000 block of the North Interstate 35 service road, near U.S. 183 and St. John's Avenue. The call advised that multiple shots fired had been heard.

APD arrived on the scene. While searching the area, they found a subject located inside their vehicle with trauma to his body. The subject was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.