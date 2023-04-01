Austin police seeking suspect in Buffalo Wild Wings kidnapping case

Police said the man took off in the family's car with a child inside after the parent went inside to pick up a food order.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect accused in a local kidnapping case.

According to police, the incident happened on Nov. 30 around 4 p.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings at 13000 N. I-35 service road southbound. The parent reported they left their 8-year-old child in their running vehicle when they went inside to pick up an order.

That's when the suspect took off in the vehicle with the child still inside. Police said the suspect eventually dropped the child off on a sidewalk three miles away from the scene.

Officials reported the man also threw some items out of the car, which were later recovered in the Riverside Drive and Pleasant Valley area. The vehicle was recovered the next day.

The suspect is described as follows:

Late 20s to early 30 years of age

Black male

5 feet, 10 inches tall

Medium build

Tattoo on right side of the face (unknown what word or letters)

Tattoos on the right arm

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and a black wave cap

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call 911 or the APD at 512-974-TIPS. You can also submit your tip anonymously by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 could be provided for any information that leads to an arrest.