Georgetown police investigating report of attempted kidnapping

GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Friday, the Georgetown Police Department said it is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping.

Police said the incident happened at the 30400 block of Oak Tree Drive near the golf cart entrance of the Berry Creek Country Club golf course.

An 18-year-old woman was reportedly approached by a Hispanic male wearing khaki pants and a green shirt. She said he attempted to pull her into a lifted black Dodge truck with large tires. It was pulling a rusty, brown landscape trailer with metal sides and lawn equipment inside.

Police said there was also a Hispanic male passenger in the truck with a mustache.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-930-3510.