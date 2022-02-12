Athena Strand latest: As search continues, large law enforcement presence gathers along a stretch of road closed off by police

Police have been looking for the missing Wise County girl for almost two days and put out an AMBER Alert, but not yet announced finding any evidence.

PARADISE, Texas — Update at 6:21 p.m.: As the second day of searching for missing Wise County 7-year-old Athena Strand continues, a massive police presence has arrived along a stretch of County Road 4599, less than 10 miles from her family's home.

HAPPENING NOW: we’re off CR4599 between Boyd and Cottondale in Wise County where there is a heavy police presence.



This is not far from #AthenaStrand’s home.



Under 10 miles at least. Will provide more info when we get an update. pic.twitter.com/Cr0g9Mhbd4 — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) December 2, 2022

It is not yet clear why the police have gathered in this location, but it appeared on the scene as if law enforcement officials were investigating a ditch along the side of the road, which it had closed off to through-traffic with police tape.

Original story follows:

It's been two days since 7-year-old Athena Strand was last seen, and Wise County deputies are still searching for the missing girl.

An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon, describing Strand as "endangered" and saying she was last seen wearing a gray/black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans with flowers on the front pockets and brown boots.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Athena's stepmother first called police at about 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday after noticing she wasn't in her room at the house her father owns.

Foul play isn't suspected at this time, police said. But they also add that it hasn't been ruled out.

Child Protective Services confirmed to WFAA that they have never had any cases involving Athena. However, sources told WFAA that CPS has visited the home prior to investigate the stepmother and another child.

JUST IN: Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has confirmed that it’s never opened a case involving #AthenaStrand.



But sources tell @wfaa department has been to home where Strand disappeared before to investigate stepmother and another child.



No other info given. pic.twitter.com/mJJEIApBap — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) December 2, 2022

Police said Athena first got off her school bus at her father's home at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Her father wasn't home when Athena went missing; he was on his way to a deer hunting trip.

Athena's stepmother told police she and Strand got into an argument at some point, which Akin said the stepmother told police wasn't unusual for their relationship.

When the stepmother went to make dinner, police said, that's when she went to find Athena in her room and realized she wasn't in the house.

After searching for Athena for an hour, the stepmother called 911, prompting a police search that began along with EMS and volunteer firefighters. Search dogs were also used Wednesday night along with thermal imaging from the air, but only wildlife was seen.

The search was called off at about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, then restarted a few hours later with about 200 citizens joining in to comb the area. Still, nothing was found -- not Athena, nor any evidence. About 50 acres have been searched in total since the search began.

Akin said registered sex offenders in the area have been interviewed as part of the investigation as well.

At one point, search dogs found a scent around the house, but nothing outside of the perimeter.

The FBI, Texas DPS, U.S. Marshals and Texas Rangers are also assisting in the search and investigation, with the FBI using digital resources to look at things like cell phone data and social media posts.

Police said the father and stepmother are cooperating with their investigation. Akin said they are acting "appropriately" to the situation.

But Athena's mother Maitlyn Gandy and her sister (and Athena's aunt) Keeland Kulbeth said things aren't adding up right now, and that Athena wouldn't just wander off.

Athena has wandered off before, they said, but it was never serious; she was always found quickly after it happened. They said she's gone to neighbors' houses in the country to visit as well.

Kulbeth said that, from what she had been told, Athena may have been upset at her father for leaving to go hunting.

"We definitely don't believe Athena ran off," Kulbeth said. "We’re not sure if she’s been abducted. We just want everyone to keep an eye out and bring her home to us."

Kulbeth described Athena as a very loving and friendly kid who loves people and flowers.

"She's a girly-girl," Kulbeth said. "I just can't see her running away."

Kulbeth said she and Athena often ride horses together, which they were planning to do this weekend in Comanche, Oklahoma, along with seeing a Christmas parade.