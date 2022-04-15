Safety training extended for Zilker Eagle mini-train

No date has been announced for when the train will open to the public.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites are going to have to wait a little longer for the Zilker Eagle mini-train to chug around its track.

Colin Wallis, CEO of the Austin Parks Foundation, said the train has undergone rigorous safety testing and evaluation, but more testing needs to be done. Wallis said he recognizes this process is taking longer than anticipated, but the updates to the train – including making it electric and ADA accessible – are all necessary.

"The safety of our patrons has been, and will always be, our top priority since Austin Parks Foundation took on this enterprise. We are eager to welcome our community back to the train at Zilker Park and apologize that it will be a bit longer until we can do so," Wallis wrote in an update on the train's official website. "It is you – our community – who have made this train possible. We promise to continue communicating our progress, and future opening plans as soon as they are available."

The Zilker Eagle will replace the Zilker Zephyr train that went out of commission in 2019 after weather eroded its track.

