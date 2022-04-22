Earth Day 2022: Volunteers set to clean-up trash around Lady Bird Lake

The clean-up event will be hosted by Rowing Dock in partnership with Epic SUP and Keep Austin Beautiful.

AUSTIN, Texas — Volunteers are expected to gather Friday to clean up trash on Lady Bird Lake and in the surrounding parkland. The free event is in celebration of Earth Day and will benefit the Austin Parks Foundation.

Rowing Dock is hosting the event, which requires advance online registration for a two-hour time slot. Rowing Dock said in an unusual twist on a traditional clean-up, volunteers at this event will have the option to pick up trash by land or by boat.

Rowing Dock has partnered with Epic SUP, which will help clean up the east end of the lake. Keep Austin Beautiful will donate all gloves, grabbers and trash bags.

"As more people flock to our lakes and outdoor spaces, it’s inevitable that we’ll continue to see an increase in trash," said Susan Goldberg, owner of Rowing Dock. "Our hope is that events like these unite our community and create more awareness and accountability for preserving the natural spaces and public parks that make Austin the city we all know and love."

Prizes will be awarded to the volunteers who bring back the most trash, the heaviest item and the weirdest Austin item. All volunteers will receive a participant T-shirt and an Outdoor Voices bag filled with goodies and coupons from local brands. Several businesses will also be on-site to provide refreshments, including Tiff's Treats, which will hand out warm cookies to volunteers throughout the day.

Rowing Dock said Friday's Earth Day event marks the official launch of its Kayak Clean Up Crew series, which will be a weekly lake clean-up that provides volunteers the opportunity to clean up the lake by boat with all equipment and supplies required donated to the cause. Rowing Dock will provide an hour of free rentals for every trash bag that is brought back.

