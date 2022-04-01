How to make the most of charitable giving in December

According to Nonprofits Source, a digital marketing consultant for charities, an estimated 30% of annual giving occurs in December.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many people find the end of the year to be a good time to show gratitude by donating to charities.

Giving to charities is one of the multiple ways Austinites can help those less fortunate during the month of December and beyond.

The American Legion in Texas is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and their families live better lives. The nonprofit provides scholarships through its American Legion charities, provides temporary financial assistance to veterans who have minor children and hosts programs that help veterans experiencing homelessness.

Bill West, chief of staff at the American Legion in Texas, said there are around 500 veterans throughout Central Texas and over 66,000 across the state. West said, especially during the holidays, donations are appreciated because that money goes back to those who need it the most.

"We've seen an increase around the holiday time, where veterans are alone or even a part of families that can't meet their needs or provide income, and they're struggling," West said.

West said if you are a veteran or on active duty with minor children in the house, and you need to pay rent, electricity or other bills, there is a program to help through the American Legion's Veterans and Children's Foundation.

"During the holidays, while they can be happy times for most people, for some they may feel alone. And depression sets in even more during the holiday period than it does any other time," West said.

American Legion of Texas said if you're looking to donate, you should also consider its "Be the One" program. It focuses on helping reduce veteran suicide by promoting the message that anyone can be that one person who stops someone from taking their life.

According to the National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, suicide is the No. 1 issue facing the veteran community.

If you are a veteran in crisis, resources are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week:

Call 988 and press 1

Text 838255

Visit the VA Crisis Line website

