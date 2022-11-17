Hutto couple has been donating blood for over a decade and has no plan of stopping

Married for over 30 years, John and Clare Kingsbury donate blood on a weekly basis to support those who need it most.

HUTTO, Texas — Some couples may bond through their similar beliefs or interests, but one Hutto couple considers donating blood the "perfect date night."

John Kingsbury originally started donating blood through his church. But since 9/11, he has been donating on a regular basis. Every two weeks, he goes to the We Are Blood Round Rock location to donate platelets.

Recently, he hit a milestone of donating 50 gallons of blood.

After his mom was diagnosed with cancer and went through chemotherapy, the Hutto resident saw firsthand how donating blood and platelets can save someone's life.

Whether it’s a quick red blood cell draw or 2-hour-long platelet session, John Kingsbury said he’s ready to give.

"In some cases, I've had it where they've called me up and asked me if I could come in and do a quick donation of cells for a child or somebody that's actually going in through surgery at the time," he said.

Through it all, his answer is always the same.

"I always respond, 'As long as I get there when they need it, I'll be there,'" John Kingsbury said.

Married for over 30 years, his wife, Clare Kingsbury, started donating in 2004. After a bad fall at the age of four, she has experienced seizures for the last 38 years.

"It was aggravating that I couldn't donate because I knew I was healthy enough that I could help people. But the medication never controlled my seizures, so they wouldn't let me donate," Clare Kingsbury said.

A life-changing surgery in 1998 opened new doors for her to help control the seizures.

"I had brain surgery that controlled it. So then after brain surgery, I had to recover and wait for a couple of years to get off the medication and stop having all the seizures. Now that I can donate, it's the best thing because I've wanted to do it all my life. But having seizures, I couldn't because the medication never controlled them," Clare Kingsbury said.

Through every prick and vial, the Kingsburys have spent nearly half their marriage donating blood together.

"There's really nothing to be nervous about," John Kingsbury said. "Once you get past the first little poke, you're good."

The Hutto couple has no plans to stop giving blood in the near future. They said that they plan to continue giving back to Central Texans because donating blood makes a difference that will never be in vain.

Those who are interested in donating blood can make an appointment online with We Are Blood. You can also call 512-206-1266.

