Cedar Park PD K9 Rogue dies after suffering medical emergency

Rogue had a 7-year career alongside his partner, Officer Justin Gower.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department is mourning the death of one of its four-legged officers.

The department shared a tribute video to K9 officer Rogue on Twitter. Rogue died after suffering a medical emergency on Monday night.

Rogue was responsible for multiple narcotics detection and tracking events during his 7-year career alongside his partner, Officer Justin Gower. The department said Rogue loved meeting the public and showing off his skills.

"K9 Rogue – you will forever live in our hearts and memories," the department said in the tribute video. "Rest easy friend. Thank you for being the best boy."

It is with heavy hearts we announce K9 Rogue suffered a medical emergency & passed away last night.

K9 Rogue EOW: 11/08/2021 pic.twitter.com/QHOJhqXkEI — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) November 9, 2021

Besides Rogue, the CPPD has three other K9 officers: Stryker, Havok and Leo.