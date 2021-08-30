Austinites gear up to head to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida relief

Organizations need volunteers and donations to help with Ida recovery.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites are heading to Louisiana and Mississippi to help rebuild after Hurricane Ida.

Recovery began after Hurricane Ida turned roads into lakes and homes into rubble.

"We'll be heading out to Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, any areas that might have been affected," said veteran Naoto Nakamura.

Nakamura left Austin on Monday. He is one of 50 volunteers Team Rubicon deployed to trim trees and help rebuild homes.

"It's like a personal sort of moral obligation," said Nakamura. "I think if you can help, you might as well."

So how can you help? Community Advocacy and Healing Project, an Austin-based nonprofit, is asking for donations and plans to send therapists and other volunteers east.

"We want to make sure our volunteers and those people that are impacted have everything they need to do what they need in order to restore their mind, bodies and communities after a hurricane or other natural disaster," said Community Advocacy and Healing Project founder Fatima Mann.

Mann plans to leave with three U-Hauls full of supplies this Saturday. Mann said if you would like to donate supplies or volunteer, email communityrestoration1@gmail.com.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network is accepting survivor care kits full of things like towels, toiletries and blankets. You can drop off kits at the Hope Family Thrift Store.

Nakamura said don't doubt the power of every donation or helping hand.

"They're always really thankful and appreciative," said Nakamura. "Seeing just the sigh of relief on their expression makes it all worth it."