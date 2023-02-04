Austin Parks and Recreation now hiring summer camp counselors

The pay is $20 an hour, and sick leave is provided. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

AUSTIN, Texas — Before we know it, it will be summer, and the City of Austin is already looking to hire seasonal summer camp counselors.

Austin Parks and Recreation said candidates from diverse origins, orientations, identities and abilities are welcome.

“Working with kids is fun and rewarding!” the City said in a release. “Counselors are needed to lead and inspire children and teens through educational experiences, activities and adventures.”

The City said camp counseling can be more than a summer job and can serve as a pathway to a future career. Many of its full-time staff started their careers as summer camp counselors, Austin Parks and Recreation said.

To apply, you can go to austintexas.gov/summerjobs.