Third-annual 'Toys for Joy' event brings Austin kids gifts ahead of Christmas

KIPP students were joined by area leaders and athletes for the event at a Target in North Austin on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-area leaders and athletes went on a shopping spree with area children to buy them gifts, clothes and other things just in time for Christmas.

Players Reach Foundation, founded by former NFL players Peyton Thompson and MJ McFarland, partnered with KIPP schools and Target for the third-annual event held on Wednesday evening.

The kids got to spend about $200 buying everything from clothes, toys and gifts for their families.

"Toys for Joy" was held at the Target at 5621 N. I-35 in Austin, where young students had the chance to pick out things they liked that they may not have otherwise gotten this holiday season.

KIPP Texas serves about 5,500 students in the Austin area that come from underserved communities. Students in the tuition-free public charter schools range from pre-K students all the way through high school seniors.