Families members remain hopeful while waiting to hear if their loved ones survive the candle factory's collapse.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Rescuers are combing through fields of wreckage from Friday night's devastating tornado outbreak in the Midwest and South. The twister carved a track that could rival the longest on record.

In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead by late Saturday, including 11 in and around Bowling Green, according to the Associated Press.

Mayfield, Kentucky, was walloped by the storm and rescue efforts in the city were complicated by the fact that the city's main fire station and emergency services hub were also hit by the twister.

During one of his news conferences, Gov. Andy Beshear said he expected the death toll to rise to at least 50 and perhaps even up to 100 after a suspected tornado struck a candle factory in Mayfield.

Meanwhile, families members remain hopeful while waiting to hear if their loved ones survive the facility's collapse.

Paige Tingle and her husband made the trip from Oldham County early Saturday morning. Her mother is an employee in the factory and the last time they talked to her--she was sheltering in the bathroom.

"I'm at a loss. I don't know what to do. She has three grandbabies at home that are worried sick," Tingle said. "I just want prayers and hope to God that we can bring her home safe. One way or the other she's coming home but we just want her alive," Tingle said.

A corner said he understands the frustration from family members like Tingle.

"They're wanting answers right now and I don't blame them- but we're just going everything we can to make it easier on them. And hopefully, we can get them through this," said Graves County Coroner Brad Jones.

All families missing loved ones have been directed to meet with staff from the Kentucky Medical Examiner at a nearby church.

There they are providing names, pictures, and identifying marks that could help the notification process move a little quicker.

WHAS11 talked to first responders from Louisville who are in Mayfield to help in any way they can. There are at least 30 firefighters and paramedics from Jefferson County lending a hand in Graves County.

