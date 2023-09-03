Round Rock places highly on new lists for quality of life

Round Rock ranked 12th in Fortune's 50 Best Places to Live for Families and also one of the best places to live in America.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Whether you have a family, are single, or are married, it seems as though Williamson County, especially Round Rock, is quite a hot spot, according to two new lists released.

Round Rock ranked 12th in Fortune's 50 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune compiled and reviewed more than 200,000 data points across five categories: education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability.

According to Fortune's website, Round Rock stood out for its popular neighborhoods including Teravista and Brushy Creek. It also mentioned the Chisholm Trail.

You can read more about the stats surrounding Round Rock on Fortune's website.

Besides being one of the best places for families, Round Rock is also one of the best places to live in America, according to a new list from Livability.com.

“There’s no one size fits all when it comes to finding the right place to live, and we want our ranking to help you find your best place,” said Amanda Ellis, Livability.com Editor-in-Chief. “That’s why this year’s list is not a ranking telling you the No. 1 to No. 100 best places to live in America. Instead, we’re leaving it up to each individual to filter and rank the categories that mean the most to them for a personalized top 100 ranking of the best places to live.”

Round Rock received a Quality of Life LivScore of 798 out of 1000. The website looked at several categories including amenities, education, health, safety, economy, environment, housing and transportation. Out of those categories, Round Rock ranked the highest in housing, economy and environment.

You can read more about Livability.com's list of best places to live in the United States here.

